Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 865 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Pentair Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $103.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.