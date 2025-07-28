Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in TC Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,890,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,011 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. TC Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.6142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

