SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lifted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 59,494 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 570.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.01.

