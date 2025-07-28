Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

