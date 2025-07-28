Fairman Group LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fairman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Fairman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $293.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.49. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $294.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

