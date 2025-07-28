SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,371 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,180 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $587.77 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $564.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.18. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

