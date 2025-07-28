iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 296.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $31,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OEF opened at $314.01 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $314.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

