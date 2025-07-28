iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,335.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 30.4% of New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $640.06 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $640.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $610.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.