Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,114.87.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,200. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $968.05 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $200.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,000.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $951.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.