Stonekeep Investments LLC Has $13.70 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stonekeep Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,176,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 83,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.66 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.