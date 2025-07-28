Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,897,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,236,011,000 after buying an additional 5,783,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,379,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,500,000 after buying an additional 3,762,034 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,842.60. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $290.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $292.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

