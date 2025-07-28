Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 384,758 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 384,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,094,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

VOX opened at $172.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.96.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

