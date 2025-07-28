29,181 Shares in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of MSP Recovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIFW opened at $0.98 on Monday. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -2.38.

MSP Recovery Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

