PTM Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 106,229 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,588,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 7.3% of PTM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PTM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,011,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,666,000 after buying an additional 821,692 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after buying an additional 185,435 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,393,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after buying an additional 182,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,670,000.

IMCG stock opened at $82.77 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $82.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

