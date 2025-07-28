Inspire Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,693,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Labcorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Labcorp from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Labcorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,990. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $264.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.38 and a 12 month high of $283.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.43 and a 200-day moving average of $244.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

