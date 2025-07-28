Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 118,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $145.91 on Monday. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average of $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.