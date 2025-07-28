Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,821,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,843,000 after purchasing an additional 70,496 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,741,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $133.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.02.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

