one8zero8 LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 296.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $204.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.10 and a 1 year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

