one8zero8 LLC Sells 49 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

one8zero8 LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $454.23 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $455.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

