Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 88,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Incyte by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,323.15. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,439.44. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $70.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 219.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.