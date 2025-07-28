one8zero8 LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

one8zero8 LLC grew its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $2,242,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vale by 5,777.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

