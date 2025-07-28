Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,711 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $195.95 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.26 and its 200-day moving average is $180.18. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock worth $1,103,563 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

