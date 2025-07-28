Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

