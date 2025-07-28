Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,273 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 59.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.9% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,181 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5,181.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,729,847.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,222 shares of company stock worth $25,143,522 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

