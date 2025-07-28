Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 35.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,844 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 358.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $329,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total value of $1,383,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,743,860.12. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 40,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,278,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

VeriSign Trading Up 6.7%

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $305.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.55. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.49 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

VeriSign announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

