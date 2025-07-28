Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 387.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 935,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 309,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $166.42 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

