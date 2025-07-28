Empirical Finance LLC Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $139.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.