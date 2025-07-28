Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $94.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

