Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,405 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $41,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

