TD Asset Management Inc Has $53.38 Million Holdings in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,986 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ESAB were worth $53,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ESAB by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ESAB by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESAB by 1,128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ESAB by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,605,000 after buying an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

Insider Activity

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $133.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.17. ESAB Corporation has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. ESAB had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

