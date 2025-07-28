FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 117 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $212.61 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.63. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.07.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,332 shares of company stock worth $4,540,285. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

