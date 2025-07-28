Empirical Finance LLC Buys 69 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $565.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $568.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $526.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.