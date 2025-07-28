Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,794,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,172,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,975,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,264,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,345 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.