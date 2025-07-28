FourThought Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,940,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,742,000 after buying an additional 38,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,737,000 after buying an additional 118,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,195,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,043,000 after buying an additional 566,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,045,000 after buying an additional 388,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $313,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $103.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.61. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.61 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

