TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,337 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of DraftKings worth $53,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $6,174,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 504,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,670,859. This represents a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,404 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,746 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

