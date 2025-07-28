Empirical Finance LLC Buys 267 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE HIG opened at $123.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.