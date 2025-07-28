Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $133.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.64. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.85 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.