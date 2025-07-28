FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,303,000. Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,847,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,627,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,329,000 after purchasing an additional 683,205 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,138,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,067,000 after purchasing an additional 606,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,657,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.