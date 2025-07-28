Contrasting Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) & Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) and Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Air Products and Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $7.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Asahi Kasei pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Air Products and Chemicals pays out 104.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Asahi Kasei pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Asahi Kasei is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Products and Chemicals 1 4 11 1 2.71 Asahi Kasei 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Air Products and Chemicals and Asahi Kasei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus price target of $334.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Air Products and Chemicals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Air Products and Chemicals is more favorable than Asahi Kasei.

Profitability

This table compares Air Products and Chemicals and Asahi Kasei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Products and Chemicals 12.76% 15.48% 7.06% Asahi Kasei 4.44% 7.03% 3.41%

Risk and Volatility

Air Products and Chemicals has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asahi Kasei has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air Products and Chemicals and Asahi Kasei”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Products and Chemicals $12.10 billion 5.50 $3.83 billion $6.88 43.49 Asahi Kasei $19.95 billion 0.49 $890.97 million $1.28 10.90

Air Products and Chemicals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asahi Kasei. Asahi Kasei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Products and Chemicals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals beats Asahi Kasei on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Asahi Kasei

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene. The company also offers lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, plastic optical fibers, artificial suede, nylon 66 filament, polyamide 66, polyacetal, polyphenyene ether, polypropylene compounds, 3D cubic knitted fabric, noise suppression sheets, audio devices, photosensitive polyimide/PBO precursor, latent hardeners, glass fabrics, specialty products, explosion-bonded metal clads, lining fabrics, cupro and stretch fibers, oil-water separators, cellulose nanobeads, and flame-resistant and synthetic fiber; magnetic, current, and gas sensors; deodorizing, spunbond, cupro, multifunctional, and heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven; and ecorise, biocradle, and bemliese products. It provides bags and containers; cooking products; cleaners; plastic packet cutting products; cyclohexyl methacrylate, bonded anchors, and microcrystalline cellulose; pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents, dialyzers, therapeutic apheresis, virus removal filters, defibrillators, AEDs, automated CPRs, fluid resuscitation pumps, wearable defibrillators, temperature management systems, and data solutions; construction materials; and remodeling services, as well as develops homes and apartments. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.