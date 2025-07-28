Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $372.47 million for the quarter.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $355.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $84.69 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 21,250 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $2,049,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,363.21. This trade represents a 38.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Floyd sold 3,515 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $330,972.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,500.80. This trade represents a 41.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,596 shares of company stock worth $8,171,433. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 103,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.22% of Merit Medical Systems worth $76,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

