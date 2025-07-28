Contrasting NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out -16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NorthWestern has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Algonquin Power & Utilities and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 12 0 0 2.00 NorthWestern 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus target price of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. NorthWestern has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.42%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

62.3% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NorthWestern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities -48.78% 4.74% 1.73% NorthWestern 15.68% 7.63% 2.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and NorthWestern”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.32 billion 1.98 -$1.38 billion ($1.55) -3.87 NorthWestern $1.51 billion 2.13 $224.11 million $3.84 13.70

NorthWestern has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. Algonquin Power & Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Algonquin Power & Utilities on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission. The Renewable Energy Group segment focuses on operating a diversified portfolio of renewable and thermal electric generation assets. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About NorthWestern

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,600 miles of electric transmission and 18,674 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 395 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,155 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 133 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,310 miles of electric transmission and 2,365 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 124 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,573 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 775,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

