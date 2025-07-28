Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $899.05 million for the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.390 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 18,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $403,346.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,218 shares in the company, valued at $403,346.52. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $95,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,082.36. This represents a 17.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,766 shares of company stock worth $765,632. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 488.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 104,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 222,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REYN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

