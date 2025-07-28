KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 32,728 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

