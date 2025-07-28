Comparing Bank of China (BACHY) & Its Competitors

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) is one of 86 public companies in the “BANKS – FOREIGN” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bank of China to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 18.97% 8.17% 0.68% Bank of China Competitors 16.78% 12.83% 1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $174.63 billion $33.08 billion 5.72 Bank of China Competitors $83.41 billion $6.66 billion 10.83

This table compares Bank of China and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bank of China and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 1 0 1 3.00 Bank of China Competitors 1251 4063 4390 224 2.36

As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies have a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Bank of China’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of China has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank of China pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of China is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of China has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of China’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of China competitors beat Bank of China on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers savings deposits, personal loans, credit cards and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment offers foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate, and foreign exchange derivative transactions, as well as money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory, sale and trading of securities, stock brokerage, investment research, asset management services, and private equity investment services. The Insurance segment provides underwriting services for general and life insurance business, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company operates debt-to-equity swaps and other supporting, and aircraft and financial leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

