Forge Global (FRGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.16) per share and revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.05. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 74.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. On average, analysts expect Forge Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forge Global Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. Forge Global has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Forge Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Forge Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global

In other Forge Global news, CFO James Nevin acquired 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $48,866.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,866.44. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,436 shares of company stock worth $37,721. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forge Global stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Forge Global worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

