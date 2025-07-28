Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raises Dividend to $1.18 Per Share

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 1.1801 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This is a 6.4% increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11.

Bank Of Montreal has a payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank Of Montreal to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $114.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.84. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Bank Of Montreal’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank Of Montreal stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank Of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

