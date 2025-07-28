Teekay Tankers (TNK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.32). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $115.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of TNK opened at $44.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.04.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 10.72%.

Several analysts have commented on TNK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.