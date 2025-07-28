Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,407 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.41% of Ball worth $60,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ball by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 238,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 109,853 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

