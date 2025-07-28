TD Asset Management Inc Buys 39,458 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,458 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $62,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,173,000 after buying an additional 64,260 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,076,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,588,000 after buying an additional 224,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,996,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,509,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,633,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,456,000 after buying an additional 177,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,426,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,570,000 after buying an additional 170,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Melius began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WM opened at $229.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

