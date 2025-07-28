TD Asset Management Inc Has $63.88 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.40% of Dollar Tree worth $63,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,319,000 after buying an additional 197,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 364,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after buying an additional 75,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $111.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.74.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $114.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

